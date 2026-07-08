Canadian pipeline settles long-running toll dispute with oil shippers

Trans Mountain said on Tuesday it reached a settlement with oil shippers after 18 months of negotiating a dispute about the tolls the pipeline charges its customers to carry oil.

Trans Mountain, which is owned by the Canadian Government, said the deal represents the "substantial majority" of its contracted shipping volumes and has been submitted to the Canada Energy Regulator for approval.

As part of the negotiated deal, Trans Mountain said it will seek permission from the regulator to increase the proportion of its total capacity that is contracted to 90 per cent, up from 80 per cent currently. That means the proportion of the 890,000-barrels-per-day pipeline that is currently reserved for spot shipments will drop to 10 per cent from 20 per cent, if approved.