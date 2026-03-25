Canada's Trans Mountain kicks off bidding for extra pipeline capacity

The Trans Mountain pipeline, which is owned by the Canadian Government, ships oil from the province of Alberta to British Columbia's west coast, where it can be shipped to overseas markets including China.

The company intends to file an application with the Canada Energy Regulator for the required approvals.

Trans Mountain said it plans more such processes over the next year, with future projects expected to increase throughput by about 90,000 bpd by early 2027. Its mainline optimisation project is expected to add 210,000 bpd by the end of 2028, the company added.

The projects would lift total pipeline capacity to about 1,190,000 bpd from roughly 890,000 bpd currently, Trans Mountain said.

(Reporting by Katha Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)