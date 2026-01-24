California sues government over Sable oil pipeline restart

California's attorney general on Friday said the state was suing the Trump administration for asserting federal authority over two in-state pipelines and permitting their owner, Sable Offshore, to restart pumping oil through them.

The lawsuit is the latest turn in a dispute between Houston-based Sable and California officials over a drilling project off the coast of Santa Barbara that was shut down following a 2015 spill that dumped more than 100,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean and onto beaches.

Sable shares fell nearly 16 per cent to close at $10.43 on the New York Stock Exchange following the announcement.