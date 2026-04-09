BTC pipeline to see 16 per cent rise in Kazakh oil flows this April

Kazakhstan plans to raise oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline by 16 per cent in April from March, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The pipeline, which has the capacity to move more than one million barrels per day, is designed to deliver oil from the landlocked Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean, bypassing some politically unstable regions, including Iran and Russia's Caucasus.

Running 1,768 kilometres, the BTC is crucial for delivering Azeri and Kazakh oil to global markets via Turkey.

The sources, who were not authorised to speak to the media, did not specify why supply through the BTC pipeline was being hiked.