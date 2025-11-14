Azerbaijan's BTC oil exports drop after contamination issue

Azerbaijan’s oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline fell to 22.7 million tonnes in the January-October period, a decline of 5.9 per cent from a year earlier after the route was marred by tainted oil, Azerbaijani data showed on Friday.

Organic chloride contamination in Azerbaijani BTC crude cargoes was discovered in July, causing several days' delay in loadings from Turkey’s BTC Ceyhan terminal.