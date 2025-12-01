Allseas to install 500-kilometre pipeline system for Enbridge in US Gulf

Allseas will deliver new deepwater crude oil and natural gas export systems for Enbridge Offshore Facilities in the central Gulf of America.
The project covers the transport and installation of four export pipelines totalling more than 515 kilometres to transport oil and gas from upcoming deepwater developments to existing offshore hubs for onward delivery to market.
The awarded scope includes: 321 kilometres of 24-inch and 26-inch oil pipeline originating in the deepwater Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of America to the Green Canyon 19 (GC19) platform; and 195 kilometres of 12-inch gas pipeline originating in the deepwater Keathley Canyon area connecting to Enbridge’s Magnolia Gas Gathering System (feeding its Garden Banks network).
Each pipeline will incorporate a three-kilometre steel catenary riser linking to floating production units. Installed in water depths up to 2,000 metres, the systems will feature multiple crossings, inline structures, and termination assemblies to accommodate future tie-ins from nearby discoveries.
The oil export system will connect to the Rome Pipeline – onboard the GC19 platform – scheduled for installation by Allseas in 2028, while the gas gathering system will be delivered into the Magnolia Gas Gathering System via the new Sparta Gas Pipeline owned by Enbridge’s joint venture with Shell Pipeline Company LP, which Allseas will install in 2026.
Allseas’ dynamically positioned pipelay vessel Solitaire will perform the offshore campaign between 2027 and 2028. The vessel will utilise her modified double-joint factory featuring fully automated welding and inspection systems to achieve precise, consistent and efficient pipelay in deepwater conditions.