Allseas secures deepwater pipeline installation work in Gulf of America

Allseas has been awarded the contract to install a new export pipeline that the company said will significantly enhance oil transport capacity, flexibility, and efficiency in the central of Gulf of America.

Awarded by pipeline operator Shell Pipeline Company on behalf of Amberjack Pipeline Company, a joint venture between Shell Pipeline Company and Chevron Pipe Line Company, the contract covers the installation of the 150-kilometre Rome Pipeline stretching from Shell’s Green Canyon 19 (GC-19) platform to the Louisiana coast.