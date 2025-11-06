Allseas secures deepwater pipeline installation work in Gulf of America

Allseas has been awarded the contract to install a new export pipeline that the company said will significantly enhance oil transport capacity, flexibility, and efficiency in the central of Gulf of America.
Awarded by pipeline operator Shell Pipeline Company on behalf of Amberjack Pipeline Company, a joint venture between Shell Pipeline Company and Chevron Pipe Line Company, the contract covers the installation of the 150-kilometre Rome Pipeline stretching from Shell’s Green Canyon 19 (GC-19) platform to the Louisiana coast.
The line will add vital capacity to Shell’s extensive Gulf of America pipeline network, according to Allseas.
Allseas’ scope includes engineering, procurement and installation of the pipeline. The company's automatically positioned anchor barge Sandpiper will execute the nearshore section in 2027, followed by the dynamically-positioned pipelay vessel Solitaire for the deepwater section in 2028.
The Rome Pipeline is part of a broader strategy to expand and modernise Gulf of America export infrastructure, building on projects such as the Amberjack Debottleneck Project, executed by Allseas in 2016.
To date, Allseas has safely installed around 8,000 kilometres of pipelines in the Gulf of America.