Taiwan's YT2 offshore gas pipeline project officially launched

A ceremony was recently held in Taiwan to mark the start of the Yongan–Tongxiao Two (YT2) offshore natural gas pipeline project.
Allseas said YT2 is a major engineering, procurement and construction project and one of the longest offshore gas pipelines to be installed in shallow waters.
Within the 50-50 partnership formed with Boskalis, Allseas is responsible for the offshore pipeline installation and pre-commissioning scope, including the pre-lay installation of concrete mattresses. These activities will be executed using two pipelay vessels.
The project will also include extensive nearshore and offshore works, such as landfalls, trenching, backfilling and the protection of pipeline and cable crossings. This scope will be delivered by Boskalis.
Offshore execution is scheduled to commence in 2027. Once completed, the 232-kilometre-long, 36-inch (910mm) pipeline will connect the Yongan LNG terminal in southwestern Taiwan with the Tongxiao LNG transfer station in the northwest.
YT2 will run parallel to the existing YT1 pipeline. Allseas said YT2 will significantly enhance the capacity, reliability and resilience of Taiwan’s natural gas transmission network.
The Allseas-Boskalis consortium was selected for the works by CPC Corporation of Taiwan.