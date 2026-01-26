Taiwan's YT2 offshore gas pipeline project officially launched

A ceremony was recently held in Taiwan to mark the start of the Yongan–Tongxiao Two (YT2) offshore natural gas pipeline project.

Allseas said YT2 is a major engineering, procurement and construction project and one of the longest offshore gas pipelines to be installed in shallow waters.

Within the 50-50 partnership formed with Boskalis, Allseas is responsible for the offshore pipeline installation and pre-commissioning scope, including the pre-lay installation of concrete mattresses. These activities will be executed using two pipelay vessels.