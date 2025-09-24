Adriatic pipeline tests fail, casting doubt on a reliable non-Russian oil route

Fresh tests on the Adriatic pipeline by Hungary's oil group MOL and Croatian operator Janaf have not yet verified that it is capable of supplying Hungary and Slovakia with enough oil in the long run, MOL said on Wednesday.

MOL said the joint tests, which started in September, would last for months and are aimed at assessing how much crude the Adriatic pipeline is capable of shipping in a stable manner. MOL said last week's tests faced some technical issues.