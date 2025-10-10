Solstad Offshore posts update to financial guidance for 2025

Solstad expects the operational share of the adjusted gross operating profit, from its own operations, is in line with previous communication to US$60 million to US$70 million.

Solstad said it is still in the process of preparing and completing the financial results for the third quarter of 2025, which is subject to finalisation and other potential adjustments, if any, and the information has not been audited or reviewed by the auditor of the company.

Solstad added that it will provide additional information when releasing the quarterly results for Q3 2025 on October 30, 2025.