Solstad Offshore posts update to financial guidance for 2025

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has posted an update on its financial guidance for 2025.
Due to Solstad Maritime's reduction of its full-year 2025 adjusted gross operating profit guidance and the expected effects on Solstad Offshore's share of result from Solstad Maritime, Solstad Offshore has adjusted its adjusted gross operating profit guidance from US$120–US$150 million to approximately US$115 million.
The company’s adjusted gross operating profit consists of its share of results from joint ventures and associated companies and the operational gross operating profit from its own operations.
The adjusted gross operating profit from joint ventures and associated companies is adjusted from US$60 million to US$80 million to approximately US$50 million.
Solstad expects the operational share of the adjusted gross operating profit, from its own operations, is in line with previous communication to US$60 million to US$70 million.
Solstad said it is still in the process of preparing and completing the financial results for the third quarter of 2025, which is subject to finalisation and other potential adjustments, if any, and the information has not been audited or reviewed by the auditor of the company.
Solstad added that it will provide additional information when releasing the quarterly results for Q3 2025 on October 30, 2025.