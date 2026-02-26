Seatrium doubles FY2025 net profit to over $250m

FY2025 revenue rose 24 per cent to SG$11.5 billion (US$9.1 billion), from SG$9.2 billion (US$7.3 billion) in FY2024. This was mainly contributed by the oil and gas and offshore wind segments.

Seatrium said the repairs and upgrades segment, which provides a steady baseload of revenue, continues to pursue higher-value repair projects and conversions that should translate into higher margins over time.

Gross profit tripled to SG$848 million (US$671 million) in FY2025, from SG$291 million (US$230 million) a year ago. Gross margin improved to 7.4 per cent from 3.1 per cent. The margin expansion was underpinned by better project mix, improved yard utilisation, productivity gains and series build projects. The repeatability of these series build projects reduces risks and enhances cost efficiency, according to Seatrium.