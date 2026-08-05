VESSEL REVIEW | Floating energy reservoir capable of power distribution using brine

Milan-based technology company Sizable Energy has completed the installation of a new energy storage tank prototype in the Mediterranean Sea off southwestern Italy.

The prototype has been installed within the University Mediterranea of Reggio Calabria’s Natural Ocean Engineering Laboratory (NOEL), one of Italy's major offshore test sites for marine energy technologies off the coast of Calabria. The system has been designed to store electricity produced by offshore wind turbines or other renewable energy sources and then deliver it back to the grid when demand increases.

Logistics company Geodis, which provided logistical support for the storage tank's installation, said the technology that went into the structure will help strengthen the stability of a local power grid while providing an alternative to conventional battery energy storage systems.