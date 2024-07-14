USA's first large scale wave energy test site prepares for cable installation

Crews will soon begin installing the power and data cables necessary to complete construction of a new wave energy testing facility off the Oregon Coast.

The cables will support Oregon State University’s PacWave South, the first pre-permitted, utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test site in the United States. When the facility is completed, wave energy developers will be able to test different technologies for harnessing the power of ocean waves and transmitting that energy to the local electrical grid.