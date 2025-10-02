TotalEnergies offloads stake of Danish carbon storage project

French oil major TotalEnergies has sold part of its stake in Denmark's Bifrost carbon capture and storage project to CarbonVault, an affiliate of German cement producer Schwenk, it said on Thursday.

Schwenk will become a future customer of Bifrost, storing its future CO2 emissions under the Danish North Sea. Bifrost aims to store three million tonnes of CO2 annually from 2027, rising to five million tonnes per year by 2030.