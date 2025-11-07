Petronas subsidiary granted Malaysia's first-ever offshore CCS permit

Petronas CCS Ventures (PCCSV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, has been granted an offshore assessment permit for carbon capture and storage (CCS) for the Duyong area by the Malaysia Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage Agency.
The permit, issued on October 10, 2025, is the first one granted under Malaysia's newly enacted Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage Act 2025.
The permit grants PCCSV exclusive rights to conduct comprehensive offshore geological assessments of the Duyong field, located offshore Peninsular Malaysia.
This enables the continuation of studies and evaluations of the area's potential as a carbon storage site, in collaboration with TotalEnergies and Mitsui under a key principles agreement signed in July 2025.
Emry Hisham Yusoff, CEO of PCCSV, described the permit as a "critical milestone" for the Duyong CCS project. “This permit allows our collaboration with TotalEnergies and Mitsui to advance to the next phase of technical studies and evaluations, bringing us closer to realising Duyong’s potential as a safe and commercially viable carbon dioxide (CO2) storage site," he said.
The company said the partnership aims to lay the foundation for the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase for the area, paving the way for an integrated CCS solution for industries in the Asia Pacific region.