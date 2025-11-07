Petronas subsidiary granted Malaysia's first-ever offshore CCS permit

Petronas CCS Ventures (PCCSV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, has been granted an offshore assessment permit for carbon capture and storage (CCS) for the Duyong area by the Malaysia Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage Agency.

The permit, issued on October 10, 2025, is the first one granted under Malaysia's newly enacted Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage Act 2025.