Lloyd’s Register partners with Scottish renewables firm to commence IECRE certification on large tidal energy converter
Lloyd’s Register has entered into an agreement with Scottish floating tidal turbine developer Orbital Marine Power (OMP) to commence the certification process for the world’s largest tidal energy converter (TEC)
Once in operation, OMP's next generation O2 will be capable of delivering 2.4 MW of electrical power. The assessment will be undertaken in accordance with the international standard for Technology Qualification (IEC TS 62600-4) and the associated IECRE operational document (OD 310-4).
Lloyd’s Register has assigned ten discipline specialists to assess various aspects of the TEC against the aforementioned documents, and other applicable IEC and ISO standards. The outcome from a primary assessment will result in an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the TEC.
The IECRE technology qualification process includes verification and validation of the technology being assessed. Verification activities conclude with an IECRE Feasibility Statement, while validation ends with an IECRE Conformity Statement for technology qualification.
Upon satisfactory conclusion of the entire technology qualification process, the technology can begin formal certification through other IECRE marine energy certification processes, such as Prototype certification and Type certification.