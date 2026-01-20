Inpex to resubmit environmental plan for Australia CCS project

Japan’s Inpex will resubmit an environmental plan for its proposed eight million tonne-per-year Bonaparte carbon capture and storage (CCS) project off the north coast of Australia, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the company withdrew the plan from a portal to canvass public comment on major projects, as it awaits details of new environmental laws, the spokesperson said.

"Inpex remains fully committed to progressing the development and will resubmit the referral once the legislative amendments are finalised," the spokesperson said, adding that Inpex would consult the environment department on the changes.

However, the company set no timeframe to resubmit the plan on the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) portal, as it is called.