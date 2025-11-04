Greece's DESFA secures €169.3m for pointless carbon storage, pipeline project

Greek gas operator DESFA, 66 per cent-owned by a consortium led by Italy's Snam, said on Monday it had secured 169.3 million euros from the European Union's Innovation Fund for its carbon storage and pipeline project.
"The project includes a CO2 liquefaction, temporary storage and export facility at Revithoussa, transforming the existing LNG terminal into a dual-purpose hub for LNG regasification and CO₂ liquefaction," DESFA said in a statement.
"Recognised as a project of common interest, it will connect CO2 capture facilities with domestic and regional storage sites, including the Prinos offshore field.
"To connect Greek emitters with the liquefaction facility, DESFA is also working on the development of ~35-kilometre CO₂ pipeline, for which is seeking separate European funding from the Connecting Europe Facility.
"In its initial configuration, the pipeline will accommodate the transportation of approximately three million tonnes of CO₂ per year, with provisions for expansion to handle up to five million tonnes per year by 2034, enabling further emitters to participate as the CCUS market scales," DESFA added optimistically.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac. Editing by Tomasz Janowski)