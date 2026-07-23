Floating nuclear power could be coming to US federal waters

The Trump administration on Wednesday said it would evaluate putting nuclear energy projects in federal waters as part of its agenda to expand domestic energy production and speed deployment of advanced nuclear technologies.

The Marine Minerals Administration, which oversees development on the US Outer Continental Shelf, said it signed an agreement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to coordinate oversight of potential offshore nuclear projects.

The announcement is the Interior Department's latest in a string of moves aimed at opening federal waters to industrial activities, including space launches and mining, though it has sought aggressively to block development of offshore wind farms.