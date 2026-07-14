WIND Group establishes Baltic cable storage and service yard in Sweden

WIND Group has signed a long-term agreement with Smålandshamnar to establish a cable storage and offshore service yard in the Port of Oskarshamn, Sweden.
Under the agreement, the company will expand its Baltic presence through cable transportation, storage, and equipment supply.
The Port of Oskarshamn features a 435-metre quay alongside a minimum water depth of 10.3 metres to facilitate ship-to-ship cable transfers. These specifications allow the facility to accommodate various offshore vessels and provide access to the wider Baltic region.
Services at the new Swedish hub will include carousel rental, logistics, marshalling, and vessel mobilisation through partner firm Draftec.
"The establishment of our new hub in Oskarshamn marks an important step in the expansion of WIND’s activities in the Baltic region," said Tom Nooij, Chief Executive Officer of WIND.
The terminal operator said it hopes to develop the port into a leading site for offshore energy and critical infrastructure in Northern Europe. Niclas Strömqvist, Chief Executive Officer of Smålandshamnar, explained that combining the port infrastructure with global expertise creates "a platform for future growth".