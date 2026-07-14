WIND Group establishes Baltic cable storage and service yard in Sweden

WIND Group has signed a long-term agreement with Smålandshamnar to establish a cable storage and offshore service yard in the Port of Oskarshamn, Sweden.

Under the agreement, the company will expand its Baltic presence through cable transportation, storage, and equipment supply.

The Port of Oskarshamn features a 435-metre quay alongside a minimum water depth of 10.3 metres to facilitate ship-to-ship cable transfers. These specifications allow the facility to accommodate various offshore vessels and provide access to the wider Baltic region.