Widening losses in wind business weigh on GE Vernova Q2 core profit

GE Vernova missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter adjusted core profit on Wednesday as losses in its wind business widened, overshadowing strong growth in its power and electrification units.

Shares were down 5.8 per cent.

The wind unit was hurt by weak onshore demand and higher offshore project costs, even as the company benefited from surging demand for gas turbines and grid equipment as utilities expand capacity to meet electricity needs from AI data centres and electrification.

GE Vernova raised its 2026 revenue forecast to $45.5 billion-$46.5 billion from $44.5 billion-$45.5 billion previously.