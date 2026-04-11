Vineyard Wind sues GE Vernova to block it from abandoning work on wind farm

Vineyard Wind has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a wind turbine-supplying unit of GE Vernova from terminating agreements and abandoning work on a $4.5 billion offshore wind farm in Massachusetts on the eve of completion.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Spain's Iberdrola and Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, filed a lawsuit this week in a state court in Boston accusing the GE Vernova subsidiary of wrongly trying to terminate their contract at the wind project's "most vulnerable stage".

It is one of five major east coast offshore wind projects that President Donald Trump's administration halted construction near the end of 2025, citing national security. Federal judges following lawsuits allowed construction to resume on all five.