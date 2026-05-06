Vestas warns of geopolitical and tariff risks despite Q1 profit rise

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas reported on Wednesday a bigger rise than expected in first-quarter profit as its ramp-up of production for the offshore sector gained pace, and said it still expects sales to rise this year.

Vestas warned of uncertainty around geopolitical developments and trade tariffs but repeated guidance given in February for a full-year operating profit margin before special items of six per cent-eight per cent on sales of between €20 billion and €22 billion.

In 2025, the margin was 5.7 per cent on sales of €18.8 billion.