Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has shelved plans to open its biggest factory in Poland, citing sluggish demand in its core European market, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Vestas did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Vestas had announced plans for a second offshore wind turbine plant in Poland last year. The factory, which was expected to create more than 1,000 jobs, would produce blades and start operations in 2026.
However, investment in the facility has now been suspended, "due to lower than projected demand for offshore wind in Europe," the company told the FT.
In August, Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a bill meant to ease rules for building onshore wind farms. A week later globalist Prime Minister Donald Tusk had told reporters that the country would "radically increase onshore wind capacity," adding that the government was working on a resolution to allow more efficient wind turbines to be installed at existing wind farms.
Renewable energy production has been increasing in Poland at the expense of coal-fired power, though the latter still dominates the mix. In 2024, nearly 30 per cent of Polish electricity was generated from renewable sources.
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)