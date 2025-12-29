Vestas secures first offshore wind contract in South Korea

Vestas has secured a 390 MW order to provide turbines for the Shinan-Ui offshore wind project in Jeollanam Province, South Korea.
The project is being developed by a consortium that includes Hanwha Ocean, SK Eternix, KOMIPO (Korea Midland Power), the Future Energy Fund, and Hyundai Engineering and Construction.
The agreement involves the supply of 26 offshore wind turbines with an individual capacity of 15 MW. It also includes a 20-year service contract designed to manage the long-term performance and maintenance of the assets.
The order represents the first offshore wind contract for Vestas in South Korea. The company said the project is intended to support the national transition toward renewable energy and meet growing domestic power demands.
Deliveries of the wind turbines are scheduled to begin in 2027. The Shinan-Ui wind farm is expected to commence commercial operations in 2028.
Vestas stated that the Shinan-Ui development is one of the first utility-scale offshore wind projects in the country to incorporate international technical standards. This includes the use of specialised installation vessels and offshore transformer stations.