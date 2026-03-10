Vestas receives UK order for 92 wind turbines

Denmark's Vestas said on Tuesday it has received a firm order for German utility RWE's 1.38-gigawatt (GW) Vanguard East offshore wind project in Britain.

The order supports Britain's advance towards its controversial and expensive 2030 "clean power" targets and the wider energy transition across Europe, Vestas claimed in a statement.

The order includes 92 Vestas V236 15-megawatt wind turbines, with Vestas responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.