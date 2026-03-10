Vestas receives UK order for 92 wind turbines
Denmark's Vestas said on Tuesday it has received a firm order for German utility RWE's 1.38-gigawatt (GW) Vanguard East offshore wind project in Britain.
The order supports Britain's advance towards its controversial and expensive 2030 "clean power" targets and the wider energy transition across Europe, Vestas claimed in a statement.
The order includes 92 Vestas V236 15-megawatt wind turbines, with Vestas responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.
Upon completion, Vestas will also service the turbines under a five-year comprehensive agreement followed by a long-term operational support agreement.
The project site is located off the coast of Norfolk in East Anglia.
RWE is currently targeting a final investment decision for Vanguard East in summer of 2026, with deliveries beginning in the fourth quarter of 2028.
Commissioning of the project is expected in 2030, the company added.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)