Vestas plans nacelle and hub factory in Scotland

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has announced that it intends to establish a nacelle and hub factory in Scotland to meet offshore wind demand in the UK and Europe. The project represents a capital investment exceeding €250 million ($271 million), focusing on components for an offshore wind turbine model.

According to the company, the investment would underpin a supply chain critical to meeting national energy security targets.

Strategic discussions regarding the development and co-investment in the facility have taken place between Vestas, the UK Government, and the Scottish Government. This follows the AR7 auction results in January 2026 and a growing order book for the company in the UK.