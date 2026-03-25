Vestas plans nacelle and hub factory in Scotland

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has announced that it intends to establish a nacelle and hub factory in Scotland to meet offshore wind demand in the UK and Europe. The project represents a capital investment exceeding €250 million ($271 million), focusing on components for an offshore wind turbine model.
According to the company, the investment would underpin a supply chain critical to meeting national energy security targets.
Strategic discussions regarding the development and co-investment in the facility have taken place between Vestas, the UK Government, and the Scottish Government. This follows the AR7 auction results in January 2026 and a growing order book for the company in the UK.
A final investment decision remains conditional on the company securing sufficient UK-based orders in the AR7 and AR8 auctions. Provided these results and the planning process align, the facility could start production by 2029/2030.
The project also involves identifying opportunities to co-locate sub-suppliers for other major components.
Scottish ministers have engaged with the company regarding this development since 2021. If completed, the site would become the fifth factory for the company in Europe dedicated solely to manufacturing offshore wind turbine nacelles and blades.