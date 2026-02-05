Vestas misses Q4 profit expectations as offshore wind risks cloud outlook

Wind turbine maker Vestas reported a fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Thursday but said it anticipated revenue growth and improved profitability for 2026 despite ongoing tariff and geopolitical risks.

Vestas' operating profit before special items in the fourth quarter fell to €580 million ($683.59 million) from €759 million a year earlier, against a mean forecast of €597 million in an analyst poll provided by Vestas.

The global wind industry faces challenges from trade policy concerns and permitting delays, particularly in the United States, where President Donald Trump has sought to shut down offshore projects already under construction and block new ones. The US accounted for Vestas' single-biggest market measured on deliveries last year.

The company's business spans both onshore wind turbines installed on land, which generate the bulk of its profits, and larger offshore turbines installed at sea. It has been investing heavily to scale up offshore operations, but the segment continues to drag on overall profitability as manufacturing ramps up.