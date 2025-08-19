VESSEL REVIEW | DolWin Epsilon – Offshore converter platform to support power distribution in northern Germany

DolWin Epsilon was completed and commissioned in close collaboration with Hitachi Energy, which designed, delivered and installed the HVDC equipment including the converter valves, transformers and high voltage switchgear.

The platform will convert electricity generated from the Ørsted-operated Borkum Riffgrund III offshore wind farm. The electricity will then be transported to the transmission grid on the mainland via a 100-kilometre (62-mile) undersea cable and a 30-kilometre (19-mile) onshore cable.