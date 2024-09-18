Vattenfall inaugurates Denmark's two newest offshore wind farms

The two wind farms are located off the Danish west coast and have a total of 41 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8.4 MW. Both farms are entirely within Danish waters with the turbines placed between 5.5 and 10 kilometres from the shore.

Each turbine tower stands 100 metres tall while each turbine blade is 81.4 metres long.

"The opening of these two wind farms strengthens Vattenfall’s presence in Denmark, bringing our total offshore wind capacity to 1.5 GW," said Anne Mette Traberg, Country Manager of Vattenfall Denmark.