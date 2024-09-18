Vattenfall inaugurates Denmark's two newest offshore wind farms
Power company Vattenfall has inaugurated two newly constructed wind farms in the waters offshore Denmark. Combined, the Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd offshore wind farms will be able to generate an annual production of 1.5 TWh of fossil fuel-free electricity, which Vattenfall said is equal the consumption of 350,000 households.
The two wind farms are located off the Danish west coast and have a total of 41 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8.4 MW. Both farms are entirely within Danish waters with the turbines placed between 5.5 and 10 kilometres from the shore.
Each turbine tower stands 100 metres tall while each turbine blade is 81.4 metres long.
"The opening of these two wind farms strengthens Vattenfall’s presence in Denmark, bringing our total offshore wind capacity to 1.5 GW," said Anne Mette Traberg, Country Manager of Vattenfall Denmark.
Operations and servicing of the two wind farms will be carried out from Vattenfall’s service facility at Hvide Sande Port.