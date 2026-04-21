Van Oord wraps up monopile foundation installation at Baltic Power wind farm off Poland

Van Oord has transported and installed all monopile foundations and transition pieces for the Baltic Power project, Poland's first offshore wind farm.

Co-developed by Orlen and Northland Power, the project has a projected capacity of up to 1.2 GW of power for more than 1.5 million Polish households.

Van Oord was responsible for the transport and installation of all 78 monopile foundations and 76 transition pieces for the 15MW wind turbines, managing all activities in close coordination with the client to ensure safe and efficient execution.