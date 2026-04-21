Van Oord wraps up monopile foundation installation at Baltic Power wind farm off Poland

Van Oord has transported and installed all monopile foundations and transition pieces for the Baltic Power project, Poland's first offshore wind farm.
Co-developed by Orlen and Northland Power, the project has a projected capacity of up to 1.2 GW of power for more than 1.5 million Polish households.
Van Oord was responsible for the transport and installation of all 78 monopile foundations and 76 transition pieces for the 15MW wind turbines, managing all activities in close coordination with the client to ensure safe and efficient execution.
The majority of the monopile foundations were installed using Van Oord’s heavy‑lift installation vessel Svanen, which recently underwent a major upgrade, including a 25-metre crane extension.
Van Oord said Baltic Power is the first project executed with the upgraded vessel. Its increased lifting height and capacity made it possible to install the larger foundations required for the 15MW wind turbines.
Van Oord worked with heavy lifting and transport company Mammoet, utilising its XXL monopile transport system to marshal foundations efficiently at the port, and its new crane, developed with Van Oord to serve the Baltic Power project, to transfer the foundations from and to the water.
The installation of all 76 transition pieces was carried out by SAL Heavy Lift’s DP2 vessel Lone, with a Van Oord team on board overseeing the operations.