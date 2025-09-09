Van Oord completes installation of 109 cables at Sofia wind farm off UK
Van Oord has completed the laying, burial, termination and testing of 109 array cables at the Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.
The Sofia project marked the first operational deployment of Van Ood's cable laying vessel Calypso. Upon completion of her activities on Sofia, Calypso immediately commenced preparations for her next assignment.
Following the cable laying operations, a trencher deployed from the offshore support vessel Subsea Viking ensured precise and efficient burial of more than 360 kilometres of cables. The ultimate cable termination and testing works were executed from several walk-to-work vessels by Van Oord's tower teams.
The Sofia offshore wind farm is located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, 195 kilometres from the North East coast of the UK. With a capacity of 1.4 GW, it will supply power to up to 1.2 million UK households once fully operational in 2026.
Van Oord was contracted for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope for the foundations and array cables at the wind farm.