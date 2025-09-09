Van Oord completes installation of 109 cables at Sofia wind farm off UK

Following the cable laying operations, a trencher deployed from the offshore support vessel Subsea Viking ensured precise and efficient burial of more than 360 kilometres of cables. The ultimate cable termination and testing works were executed from several walk-to-work vessels by Van Oord's tower teams.

The Sofia offshore wind farm is located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, 195 kilometres from the North East coast of the UK. With a capacity of 1.4 GW, it will supply power to up to 1.2 million UK households once fully operational in 2026.

Van Oord was contracted for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope for the foundations and array cables at the wind farm.