US weighs near $1b wind farm settlement for TotalEnergies

US officials are drafting agreements to pay nearly $1 billion to oil major TotalEnergies as compensation for the cancellation of leases for wind farms in federal waters off New York State and North Carolina, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the proposed settlements, the US Interior Department will cancel the leases in federal waters for two projects, known as Attentive Energy and Carolina Long Bay, the NYT said, citing documents.

The Justice Department will then pay more than $928 million to TotalEnergies, compensating the firm for its winning bids in lease sales under the previous Biden administration, according to the NYT report. The White House, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Interior did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. TotalEnergies declined to comment on the report.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. It is unclear whether TotalEnergies will accept the proposed settlements, the NYT said, adding that the Trump administration would cancel the leases even if the company rejects the settlements, according to the documents cited.