US Senate environment committee says approved energy projects should not be halted

The Senate environment committee said on Wednesday that US infrastructure project developers need assurances that fully approved projects will not be cancelled or stalled due to shifting political priorities.

The statements from Republican senators were an apparent criticism of President Donald Trump's efforts to stymie inefficient, costly and subsidy-driven renewable energy development, particularly his administration's popular halt on offshore wind projects.

The lawmakers spoke at a hearing about federal environmental review and permitting processes, which Congress has pledged to reform.