US Interior Department seeking information on competitive interest in Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease area

In response, BOEM is seeking information regarding whether competitive interest exists in the areas included in Hecate Energy’s request. The areas are located off the coast of southeast Texas and had been previously identified by BOEM as potential Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) suitable for offshore wind leasing in 2021. WEA Option C totals 74,113 acres (29,992 hectares), and WEA Option D totals 68,239 acres (27,615 hectares), for a total of 142,352 acres (57,608 hectares).

As required by the OCS Lands Act, BOEM is issuing a Request for Competitive Interest (RFCI) seeking comments and specific input regarding whether there is competitive interest in commercial offshore wind energy development in the areas requested by Hecate Energy. The RFCI will be published in the Federal Register on July 29, 2024.