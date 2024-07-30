US Interior Department releases final environmental impact statement for wind energy project offshore Maryland

BOEM has now completed environmental reviews for ten commercial-scale offshore wind projects since the start of 2021. If approved, this project could generate between 1,100 and 2,200 MW of clean, renewable energy for the Delmarva Peninsula, and power up to 770,000 homes.

BOEM held three public scoping meetings in June 2022 to solicit public input on the environmental review process, and hosted two in-person and two virtual public meetings in October 2023 to gather feedback on a draft of the EIS from Tribal Nations, local community members, commercial fishing interests, and other ocean users.