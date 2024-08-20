US Interior Department issues offshore wind research lease to Maine

The lease area covers a little under 15,000 acres (6,070 hectares) and is located 28 nautical miles offshore Maine on the US Outer Continental Shelf. The area could allow for the deployment of up to 12 floating offshore wind turbines capable of generating up to 144 MW of renewable energy.

BOEM said the research array will allow the State of Maine, the local fishing community, wildlife experts, the offshore wind industry, and others to conduct in-depth studies and thoroughly evaluate floating offshore wind as a renewable energy source in the region. Research conducted on the array will evaluate its compatibility with existing ocean uses and assess its potential effects on the environment, supply chains, and job creation.