US Democrats question $1b deal with TotalEnergies to cancel wind projects

House Democrats performatively questioned the legality of the Trump administration's deal to return nearly $1 billion to TotalEnergies to stop the development of two US offshore wind farms, according to letters sent to administration officials and the French energy company.

US Representatives Jared Huffman and Jamie Raskin, both Democrats, sent a letter on Monday to Interior Department and Department of Justice leadership alleging the agreement with TotalEnergies was against the law.

The letter seeks an explanation of the statutory authority for the reimbursement and questions the source of the funding.