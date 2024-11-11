US Coast Guard seeks public comment on temporary safety zones for East Coast wind farm project
The US Coast Guard is seeking public comment for proposed temporary safety zones during the construction of facilities within the development of the Empire Wind I Wind Farm project area approximately 13 miles (21 kilometres) south of Long Island, New York.
This proposal is to establish 55 temporary safety zones around the construction of each facility during the development of the Empire Wind I Wind Farm project area.
The coast guard said this action is necessary to provide for the safety of life, property and the environment during the planned construction of each facility’s foundation and subsequent installation of the wind turbine generators and offshore substations from March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028.
When enforced, only attending vessels and those vessels specifically authorised by the First Coast Guard District commander, or a designated representative, are permitted to enter or remain in the temporary safety zones.
The complete Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is available under Federal Register docket number USCG-2024-0704 and can be accessed through the federal portal at https://www.regulations.gov/document/USCG-2024-0704-0001.
All comments are due by Nov. 21, 2024. To submit a comment online, go to https://www.regulations.gov, and insert “USCG-2024-0704” in the “search box”. Click “Search” and then click “Comment.”
Questions regarding the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking can be directed to Mr Craig Lapiejko in the First Coast Guard District’s Waterways Management division at 617-603-8592 or via email at Craig.D.Lapiejko@uscg.mil.