US asks federal court to cancel permit for fisheries-damaging Maryland offshore wind farm

The Trump administration asked a federal judge to cancel the 2024 approval of a wind farm off the coast of Maryland, saying former US President Joe Biden's administration had deliberately underestimated threats it would cause to search and rescue operations and commercial fisheries, according to court documents filed on Friday.

If approved by the court, the motion would invalidate a years-long federal process that permitted US Wind's Maryland Offshore Wind Project. The facility was expected to generate enough electricity to power 718,000 homes, but at huge material and environmental cost.