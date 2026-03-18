UK-Japanese partnership to develop windfarm support vessels

UK-based naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine and the Cooperative Association of Japan Shipbuilders (CAJS), an industry organisation representing 59 shipyards in Japan, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support the development and local construction of vessels for Japan’s offshore wind industry.

The collaboration will focus on crewboats and service operation vessels (SOVs) based on Chartwell Marine’s conceptual designs that have been introduced in Japan through a Nippon Foundation-supported programme led by CAJS.

Under the MOU, the companies will work together to support Japanese shipowners, operators and shipyards on potential vessel projects and the early stages of design development.