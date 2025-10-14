UK Government extends decision deadlines for two offshore wind farms

The reason given for both extensions is to allow time to request further information that was not provided for consideration during the examination period and to give all interested parties the opportunity to review and comment on that new information.

The minister stated, "Whilst it is not my preference to extend, I am clear that applications for consent for energy projects submitted under the Planning Act 2008 must meet the necessary standards."

He also noted that the decision to set the new deadlines is without prejudice to the final decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent for the projects.