UK government allots £1 billion budget for offshore wind projects

Mr Miliband remarked that the previous year's auction was "a catastrophe" with zero offshore wind secured and delaying the UK's move "away from expensive fossil fuels to energy independence."

Domestic industry players will now bid for a share of the funding through the government’s sixth renewable auction – known as the Contracts for Difference scheme – which provides developers with initial subsidies for clean electricity projects across Britain with a built-in design to keep costs low for billpayers.