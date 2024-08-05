UK energy firm to help build Chile's first offshore wind farm

The Viento Azul Biobío (VAB) consortium intends to build a commercial-scale wind farm with a target power generation capacity of between 500 MW and one GW. The project site will be off central Chile's Biobio region where VAB claims the water depths are favourable for floating offshore wind technology.

The wind farm is scheduled to be operational by the mid-2030s following a construction period of seven years. It will have a projected service life of between 25 and 30 years with potential for life extensions.