UK energy firm to help build Chile's first offshore wind farm
UK-based offshore renewable energy development company 17 Energy and Chilean counterpart SC Power have established a new consortium with the aim of constructing the first offshore wind farm in Chile.
The Viento Azul Biobío (VAB) consortium intends to build a commercial-scale wind farm with a target power generation capacity of between 500 MW and one GW. The project site will be off central Chile's Biobio region where VAB claims the water depths are favourable for floating offshore wind technology.
The wind farm is scheduled to be operational by the mid-2030s following a construction period of seven years. It will have a projected service life of between 25 and 30 years with potential for life extensions.
The consortium assured that it is committed to engaging with local communities, industry, fisheries, and government stakeholders to ensure that the construction and the operation of the wind farm will have no adverse impact on other economic activities in the region.