Two bids submitted for Norway's inaugural floating wind tender

"Offshore wind is one of the government's priority areas to ensure enough power in the years ahead," Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

The government will now evaluate the applications and expects to announce whether they fulfil the set criteria in the first half of 2026.

After that, selected participants will have two years to work on the projects before competing in an auction for subsidies in 2028-2029, to be provided as a direct grant to one successful bidder only.