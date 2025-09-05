Trump's wind war threatens embattled Orsted's $9.4b survival plan

Danish offshore wind developer Orsted cut its 2025 profit outlook on Friday, just prior to shareholders approving a $9.4 billion emergency rights issue as it seeks to avert a looming credit downgrade.

Once celebrated as a trailblazer in offshore wind, the state-controlled group now finds itself in dire straits, grappling with industry-wide challenges as risks pile up on its US projects due to President Donald Trump's opposition to wind power.