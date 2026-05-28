TotalEnergies unit seeks approval for Normandy offshore wind farm

TotalEnergies subsidiary Centre Manche Énergies has officially applied for the single authorisation of a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Normandy, eight months after the French state awarded the project.

The developer stated that the project represents an investment of €4.5 billion ($4.9 billion) with construction taking up to three years.

Located more than 40 kilometres off the Normandy coast, the facility will generate approximately six TWh of electricity per year to power over one million French homes, according to company projections.