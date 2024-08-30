TotalEnergies pilot project to use floating wind turbine to power offshore platform in UK North Sea

The 3MW floating wind turbine will be located two kilometres west of the Culzean platform, which lies 220 kilometres off the eastern coast of Scotland. This turbine, scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2025, will supply around 20 per cent of Culzean’s power requirement, thereby reducing its GHG emissions.

The turbine will be installed on a modular, light semi-submersible floater hull designed by Ocergy, allowing for fast assembly and optimised costs.