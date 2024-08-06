Tokyo Gas acquires stake in floating wind farm offshore Portugal

Tokyo Gas said WindFloat Atlantic is the world’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm, with 8.4MW wind turbines. OW is its majority owner, developer, and operator since 2020.

The project site, which lies 20 kilometres off the coast of the northern municipality of Viana do Castelo, employs a floating foundation system developed by Principle Power. The system boasts exceptional structural stability and has proven its ability to operate under severe weather conditions, including maximum wave heights of 20 metres and maximum wind gusts of 38.8 m/s.