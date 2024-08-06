Tokyo Gas acquires stake in floating wind farm offshore Portugal
Japanese utilities company Tokyo Gas acquired an interest in the WindFloat Atlantic floating wind farm offshore Portugal operated by Windplus, a majority owned subsidiary of Ocean Winds (OW). The transaction also represents Tokyo Gas' first direct investment in an overseas floating offshore wind power project.
Tokyo Gas said WindFloat Atlantic is the world’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm, with 8.4MW wind turbines. OW is its majority owner, developer, and operator since 2020.
The project site, which lies 20 kilometres off the coast of the northern municipality of Viana do Castelo, employs a floating foundation system developed by Principle Power. The system boasts exceptional structural stability and has proven its ability to operate under severe weather conditions, including maximum wave heights of 20 metres and maximum wind gusts of 38.8 m/s.
Kentaro Kimoto, Tokyo Gas Representative Corporate Executive Officer, said the experience that Tokyo Gas will gain from its collaboration in WindFloat Atlantic will be applied in the large-scale commercialisation of floating offshore wind power in Japan.