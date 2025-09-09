Taiwan's offshore wind projects to move to deeper waters, requiring even more state support

Taiwan's bid to propel its billowing offshore wind power market will entail huge government support for prospective suppliers to achieve capacity goals as projects move to deep, technically challenging waters, industry officials and analysts said.

The densely populated island, long reliant on coal-fired power, has more than quadrupled its wind capacity to four gigawatts from less than one GW before the Covid-19 pandemic, and aims for 60 per cent renewably sourced power by 2050.